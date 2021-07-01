Ad
euobserver
The death of Stanislav Tomáš has sparked widespread criticism against discrimination faced by the Roma in the Czech Republic and elsewhere, triggering protests all over Europe (Photo: Jaap Arriens)

EU's Roma feel betrayed by silence on Czech killing

Rule of Law
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Roma community members have called on EU leaders to speak out against the brutal death of Romani man Stanislav Tomáš in the Czech Republic last month, given its parallels with to the killing of George Floyd in the US.

Video footage of his arrest, which went viral on social media, shows a police officer kneeling on Stanislav's chest and neck for around five minutes.

The Roma man later died in an ambulance called to the scen...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

