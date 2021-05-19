Hungary gags EU on Gaza war in latest veto

Twenty six European countries, but not the EU, have urged a ceasefire on Gaza, after Hungary, once again, undermined unanimity.
"The priority is the immediate cessation of all violence and the implementation of a ceasefire," EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said in Brussels on Tuesday (18 May).
"The second is to consider that the upsurge of violence in the last days has led to a high number of civilian casualties ... and that this is unacceptable," he added.
He also ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.