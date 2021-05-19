Hungary gags EU on Gaza war in latest veto

Twenty six European countries, but not the EU, have urged a ceasefire on Gaza, after Hungary, once again, undermined unanimity.

"The priority is the immediate cessation of all violence and the implementation of a ceasefire," EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said in Brussels on Tuesday (18 May).

"The second is to consider that the upsurge of violence in the last days has led to a high number of civilian casualties ... and that this is unacceptable," he added.

He also ...