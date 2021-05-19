Ad
euobserver
Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjártó (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Hungary gags EU on Gaza war in latest veto

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Twenty six European countries, but not the EU, have urged a ceasefire on Gaza, after Hungary, once again, undermined unanimity.

"The priority is the immediate cessation of all violence and the implementation of a ceasefire," EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said in Brussels on Tuesday (18 May).

"The second is to consider that the upsurge of violence in the last days has led to a high number of civilian casualties ... and that this is unacceptable," he added.

He also ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Hungary gags EU ministers on China
Poland and Hungary push back on 'gender equality' pre-summit
EU impunity for Israel creating 'horror' in Gaza
Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjártó (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections