Brexit is back, and vaccine certificates in focus This WEEK

It was supposed to have happened two months ago, but on Tuesday (27 April), MEPs will finally vote to ratify the agreement between the EU and the UK on their future relationship.
The agreement has been provisionally in force since January, but final ratification was up to the European Parliament.
MEPs will also insist on the full implementation of the separate divorce deal, whose parts on governing trade regarding Northern Ireland have been put on hold by the UK.
Negotiat...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.