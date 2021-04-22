Merkel 'open' to EU treaty change on health

German chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday (21 April) that she is open to treaty changes to better coordinate EU health policy.
"I am always open to treaty change if they make sense, and if they are not a goal in itself," Merkel said at an online event organised by the centre-right European People's Party, which includes Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU).
"In the area of health Europe needs more powers that may require treaty change," she said.
Merkel defended the ...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
