Merkel 'open' to EU treaty change on health

German chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday (21 April) that she is open to treaty changes to better coordinate EU health policy.

"I am always open to treaty change if they make sense, and if they are not a goal in itself," Merkel said at an online event organised by the centre-right European People's Party, which includes Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU).

"In the area of health Europe needs more powers that may require treaty change," she said.

Merkel defended the ...