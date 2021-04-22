Ad
euobserver
German chancellor Angela Merkel (l) and German EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen - both argue that separate vaccine purchases by member states would have been unfair and created tensions (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Merkel 'open' to EU treaty change on health

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

German chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday (21 April) that she is open to treaty changes to better coordinate EU health policy.

"I am always open to treaty change if they make sense, and if they are not a goal in itself," Merkel said at an online event organised by the centre-right European People's Party, which includes Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU).

"In the area of health Europe needs more powers that may require treaty change," she said.

Merkel defended the ...

Rule of Law

