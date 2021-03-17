Ad
All the Belgian government's climate targets so far are non-binding (Photo: Jeanne Menjoulet)

Belgian authorities sued over 'inadequate' green targets

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

A Belgian environmental NGO is taking the Belgian, Flemish, Brussels and Walloon governments to court for breaching their climate obligations - arguing that inadequate climate policy constitutes a violation of standard of care, and human and children's rights.

The oral hearings before the initial court in Brussels started on Tuesday (16 March) and will last nine days.

In 2015, the NGO, Klimaatzaak [Climate Case], filed a claim with the court challenging the "inadequate" climate po...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

