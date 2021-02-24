The story of the EU's plastic packaging conflict of interests

Some 20,000 cubic meters of waste float on Lake Potpecko in Serbia: plastic bottles, cans, old refrigerators and other rubbish.
The floating pollution threatens to clog the dam's hydroelectric power station in the lake. Since last week, the Serbian authorities have sent two boats to the lake, collecting up to 100 cubic meters of plastic and other rubbish every day.
Serbia is not the only European country affected by plastic pollution. Plastic is everywhere.
About 85 percen...
Benedict Wermter is an investigative journalist covering circular economy across Europe and South East Asia. Isabelle Vanhoutte is a Belgian journalist covering sustainable bottom-up projects and circular economy for different media. The project is an EU-wide collaboration with Correctiv (Germany), Apache (Belgium) and Médor (Belgium), EUobserver (EU). With the support of IJ4EU and Journalismfund.eu.
