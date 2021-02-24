Ad
euobserver
Some 20,000 cubic meters of waste float on Lake Potpecko in Serbia: plastic bottles, cans, old refrigerators and other rubbish

Investigation

The story of the EU's plastic packaging conflict of interests

Green Economy
by Benedict Wermter and Isabelle Vanhoutte, Brussels/Berlin,

Some 20,000 cubic meters of waste float on Lake Potpecko in Serbia: plastic bottles, cans, old refrigerators and other rubbish.

The floating pollution threatens to clog the dam's hydroelectric power station in the lake. Since last week, the Serbian authorities have sent two boats to the lake, collecting up to 100 cubic meters of plastic and other rubbish every day.

Serbia is not the only European country affected by plastic pollution. Plastic is everywhere.

About 85 percen...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyInvestigation

Author Bio

Benedict Wermter is an investigative journalist covering circular economy across Europe and South East Asia. Isabelle Vanhoutte is a Belgian journalist covering sustainable bottom-up projects and circular economy for different media. The project is an EU-wide collaboration with Correctiv (Germany), Apache (Belgium) and Médor (Belgium), EUobserver (EU). With the support of IJ4EU and Journalismfund.eu.

Related articles

Plastic and carbon proposals to help plug Brexit budget gap
Plastic pollution increasing at the top of the Earth
New report lays bare EU plastic crisis
Reporting rules and export ban threaten EU 2025 plastics target
Some 20,000 cubic meters of waste float on Lake Potpecko in Serbia: plastic bottles, cans, old refrigerators and other rubbish

Tags

Green EconomyInvestigation

Author Bio

Benedict Wermter is an investigative journalist covering circular economy across Europe and South East Asia. Isabelle Vanhoutte is a Belgian journalist covering sustainable bottom-up projects and circular economy for different media. The project is an EU-wide collaboration with Correctiv (Germany), Apache (Belgium) and Médor (Belgium), EUobserver (EU). With the support of IJ4EU and Journalismfund.eu.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections