Departure of Foster leaves Northern Ireland on edge

The shake-up at the helm of Northern Ireland's main unionist party comes as the fallout from Brexit has pushed the province to its worst violence seen since the 1998 Good Friday agreement.

On Wednesday (28 April), Arlene Foster announced that she was stepping down as head of the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party next month and as the first minister at the end of June.

Foster has been under internal pressure for months because of the party's annoyance at her failure to stop t...