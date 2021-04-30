Ad
DUP leader Arlene Foster (r) at a meeting with EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and his team (Photo: European Commission)

Departure of Foster leaves Northern Ireland on edge

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The shake-up at the helm of Northern Ireland's main unionist party comes as the fallout from Brexit has pushed the province to its worst violence seen since the 1998 Good Friday agreement.

On Wednesday (28 April), Arlene Foster announced that she was stepping down as head of the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party next month and as the first minister at the end of June.

Foster has been under internal pressure for months because of the party's annoyance at her failure to stop t...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

