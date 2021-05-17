Online privacy for adults means more internet child abuse

Amid a peak crisis of surging online child sexual exploitation, the European Union has simply closed its eyes.
In December 2020, a new element of the e-Privacy Directive went into effect in the European Union.
This moment was meant to be a glorious victory for privacy rights - the rule hampered technology corporations from monitoring email, messaging apps...
Haley McNamara is the director of the UK-based International Centre on Sexual Exploitation and vice president of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation.
