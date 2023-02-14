EU's new definition of 'green' hydrogen adds fossil loopholes

After a long delay, the EU Commission on Monday (13 February) published detailed rules defining hydrogen and crucially: when it can be counted as green.

"Clear rules are key for this emerging market to develop and establish itself in Europe," energy commissioner Kadri Simson said in a statement.

The commission proposes three levels based on which can be determined if renewable hydrogen is indeed made from renewables.

The most direct way to ensure this is the case is if th...