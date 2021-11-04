MEP: Macron push for gas and nuclear could derail Green Deal

Europe meant to project climate leadership at this years' United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow, which formally opened on Sunday (31 October) and will run to November 12.

Instead, the bloc entered embroiled in disagreement and talk of crisis.

Surging gas prices caused a group of countries, spearheaded by France, to reignite the debate on nuclear and gas at the EU Council summit, arguing they should be classified as 'green' in the EU taxonomy [classificatio...