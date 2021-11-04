Ad
"We need gas, but to label it green defacto creates another fossil subsidy," Bas Eickhout told EUobserver. (Photo: Groenlinks Europa)

Interview

MEP: Macron push for gas and nuclear could derail Green Deal

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Europe meant to project climate leadership at this years' United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow, which formally opened on Sunday (31 October) and will run to November 12.

Instead, the bloc entered embroiled in disagreement and talk of crisis.

Surging gas prices caused a group of countries, spearheaded by France, to reignite the debate on nuclear and gas at the EU Council summit, arguing they should be classified as 'green' in the EU taxonomy [classificatio...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

