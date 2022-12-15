Ad
euobserver
Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki arriving to the EU summit (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Poland drops last-minute objection to tax deal at EU summit

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

In a last-minute drama, Poland on Thursday (15 December) held up the EU's adoption of a global minimum corporate tax for large companies, which meant the joint EU aid to Ukraine was stalled too.

The tax deal was part of a package, including joint aid to Ukraine, which Hungary had blocked until Monday in the hopes of reducing financial sanctions over rule of law issues. The package also included the sanctions decision on Hungary and the approval of its pandemic recovery plan.

On ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU secures deal with Hungary, unblocks joint aid to Ukraine
France aims for EU minimum-tax deal in June
No money to Poland without rule of law, von der Leyen says
Hungary's global-tax veto seen as 'blackmail'
Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki arriving to the EU summit (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections