euobserver
On 14 January, the Russian missile strike on Dnipro destroyed a section of a nine-story residential building. 46 people were killed and 80 were injured. (Photo: - photo: Elena Tita / the Collection of war.ukraine.ua)

EU casts doubt on any Russian-proposed ceasefire

Ukraine
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU continues to cast doubt on any proposed Russian ceasefire as Ukraine accuses Moscow of breaching the Easter truce announced by president Vladimir Putin.

"When we look at the exact actions of Russia, we see Russia as an aggressor," a European Commission spokesperson told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday (22 April).

Ukraine

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

