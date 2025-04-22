EU casts doubt on any Russian-proposed ceasefire

The EU continues to cast doubt on any proposed Russian ceasefire as Ukraine accuses Moscow of breaching the Easter truce announced by president Vladimir Putin.
"When we look at the exact actions of Russia, we see Russia as an aggressor," a European Commission spokesperson told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday (22 April).
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.