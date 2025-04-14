Ad
Turkish captain Serdar Boz posted happy selfies on Instagram from his globe-trotting trips (Photo: Instagram)

Meet four captains breaking EU ban on Russia's 'blood oil'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The identities of four 'shadow fleet' captains show the global scale of EU sanctions evasion, as Russian oil income continues to grow.

A Turkish captain called Serdar Boz shipped 100,000 tonnes of Russian crude oil from the port of Ust-Luga on Russia's Baltic Sea coast to Kochi in India last November and December, according to information shared with EUobserve...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

