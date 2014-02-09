Ad
euobserver
Damas de Blanco: Female relatives of Cuban political prisoners, who campaign for their release, collected an EU award last year (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Ukraine and Cuba on agenda this WEEK

Agenda
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Ukraine will top the agenda when EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels on Monday (10 February), with sanctions likely to be discussed informally, but no decision taken.

The discussion comes after leaked phone calls highlighted the difference between the EU and US approach to the crisis: In one call, a high-ranking EU diplomat voiced irritation that the US is portraying Europe as weak in its response.

The wider eastern neighbourhood will also be discussed.

Two informal pap...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Related articles

Ukraine leak designed to 'split' EU-US diplomacy
Damas de Blanco: Female relatives of Cuban political prisoners, who campaign for their release, collected an EU award last year (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

Agenda
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections