Ukraine and Cuba on agenda this WEEK

Ukraine will top the agenda when EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels on Monday (10 February), with sanctions likely to be discussed informally, but no decision taken.
The discussion comes after leaked phone calls highlighted the difference between the EU and US approach to the crisis: In one call, a high-ranking EU diplomat voiced irritation that the US is portraying Europe as weak in its response.
The wider eastern neighbourhood will also be discussed.
Two informal pap...
