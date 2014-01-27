Greece, banking union and Putin dominate this WEEK

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be in town on Tuesday (28 January) for the 32nd EU-Russia summit, with the volatile situation in Ukraine likely to be the elephant in the room.

Relations between Moscow and Brussels have been strained since Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych's decision in November to turn his back on a trade and political agreement with the EU in favour of closer trade ties with Russia. Although Yanukovych was rewarded with an €11 billion bailout from Russia, t...