Global energy body voices concern on security, CO2

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has voiced concern on security of supply, greenhouse gas emissions, and the future of nuclear power over the next two decades.
“The global energy system is in danger of falling short of the hopes and expectations placed upon it”, the Paris-based intergovernmental body said in its annual World Energy Outlook, published on Wednesday (12 November).
The report contains projections up to 2040.
...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here