Ad
euobserver
The EU's economic rules should focus solely on reducing debt levels, the IMF has urged. (Photo: imf)

IMF urges EU to overhaul 'outdated' debt rules

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The EU should overhaul its rules on economic governance which are too rigid, outdated and complex, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned.

In a staff paper published on Friday (29 May), the IMF argues that the bloc’s economic governance regime, which was revamped in response to the eurozone debt crisis, “involves multiple intricate rules that hamper effective monitoring and public communication”.

The bloc’s stability and growth pact came into force in 1997, and requires ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU needs to invest, IMF warns on eve of jobs summit
EU rules should focus on debt not deficit targets, says IMF official
The EU's economic rules should focus solely on reducing debt levels, the IMF has urged. (Photo: imf)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections