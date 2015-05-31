IMF urges EU to overhaul 'outdated' debt rules

The EU should overhaul its rules on economic governance which are too rigid, outdated and complex, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned.

In a staff paper published on Friday (29 May), the IMF argues that the bloc’s economic governance regime, which was revamped in response to the eurozone debt crisis, “involves multiple intricate rules that hamper effective monitoring and public communication”.

The bloc’s stability and growth pact came into force in 1997, and requires ...