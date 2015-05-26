UK to block 1.5m EU citizens from referendum

Most of the 1.5 million citizens from other EU countries living in the UK will be excluded from voting in its referendum on EU membership, the UK government has said.

In a statement on Monday (25 May), it announced that citizens from just three EU countries - Ireland, Malta, and Cyprus - along with residents from Commonwealth countries, will be eligible.

Malta and Cyprus are Commonwealth members, while Irish citizens have the right to vote in the UK.

UK nationals who have li...