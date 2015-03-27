Ad
euobserver
Smog in London (Photo: stu mayhew)

France, UK trying to weaken EU air pollution law

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The problem of air pollution became visible recently in two of Europe's largest capitals, with London and Paris covered by thick clouds of smog in March.

However, while those cities' mayors have proposed measures to tackle the issue, the governments that reside in the two capitals are attempting to water down stricter EU limits.

The United Kingdom and France have expressed "concerns" over the strictness of pollution ceilings which have been proposed in EU legislation, currently be...

