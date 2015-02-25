Rule of law has to be applied to EU sanctions

Restrictive measures, primarily assuming the form of sanctions against natural persons, are a central part of the EU’s response to Russia’s annexation in Crimea and its ongoing support for separatists in the east of Ukraine.
The list of individuals identified as having played a significant or even peripheral role in the destabilisation of Ukraine was first created a year ago and has since expanded considerably.\n \nSanctions typically result in freezing an individual’s assets and a ban ...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
