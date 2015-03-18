Ad
France and Germany will join the UK as founder members of the Chinese-led Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank (Photo: Trey Ratcliff)

France and Germany to join UK on Chinese-led investment bank

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Three more EU countries have confirmed their intention to join the Chinese-led Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in a snub to the United States.

French and German government officials confirmed their plans to apply for membership of the bank on Tuesday (17 March). Italy has indicated that it will also join.

The bank, which currently has $100 billion (€95 billion) of registered capital but is likely to see its coffers boosted by its new potential members, was launched by C...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

