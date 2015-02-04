French minister lobbies MEPs on EU passenger bill

Euro-deputies in the civil liberties committee are resisting external pressure to sign off on an EU-wide bill to fight terrorism, but cracks appear to be emerging.

The EU’s passenger name record bill has been stuck in the European Parliament since 2013 after MEPs in the committee voted it down. The bill requires airlines to hand over to the police the personal details of anyone flying into the EU.

Civil liberty defenders question the mass surveillance aspect that underpins the bi...