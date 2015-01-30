Top official demands transparency on EU expert groups

A top EU official is pushing for greater transparency on policy decision-making process at the European Commission.

European Ombudsman, Emily O'Reilly, on Friday (30 January) said the commission, despite some progress, is still not doing enough to open up expert groups to public scrutiny.

“There is room for improvement if we want to be sure that the public can trust and scrutinise the work of these important groups,” said O’Reilly in a statement.

Expert groups provide advice...