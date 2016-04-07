Leaflet wars mark UK referendum campaign

The UK government is to highlight the economic benefits of EU membership in a £9 million (€11.2 million) leaflet campaign ahead of the 23 June referendum.
It will post a 16-page booklet to 27 million British households between 11 and 13 April urging people to stay in the union.
The leaflet, published online on Wednesday (6 April), bears the royal crest and the leg...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
