euobserver
Stepanakert is the de facto capital of Armenia-backed Nagorno-Karabakh (Photo: Marco Fieber)

Fighting ends in mini-war on Europe’s fringe

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Azerbaijan and Armenia on Tuesday (5 April) agreed to stop firing at each other after a four-day war that highlighted the fragility of Europe’s Caucasus region.

Azerbaijan’s defence ministry said: “On 5 April at 12:00 [9AM CET], on the basis of a mutual agreement, military actions on the contact line between the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan are halted."

The Armenian defence ministry made a similar statement to Russia’s state-owned Tass news agency.

Artak Beglarya...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

euobserver

