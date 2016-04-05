Fighting ends in mini-war on Europe’s fringe

Azerbaijan and Armenia on Tuesday (5 April) agreed to stop firing at each other after a four-day war that highlighted the fragility of Europe’s Caucasus region.

Azerbaijan’s defence ministry said: “On 5 April at 12:00 [9AM CET], on the basis of a mutual agreement, military actions on the contact line between the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan are halted."

The Armenian defence ministry made a similar statement to Russia’s state-owned Tass news agency.

Artak Beglarya...