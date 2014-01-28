Ad
Far-right and far-left groups are set to gain seats in the European Parliament, predict experts (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

EU-wide protest movements set for gains in European elections

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Protest movements are emerging throughout the EU as more people reject established party politics in the lead up to the European Parliament elections, say researchers.

“People no longer trust the system of party politics as being the best the way of doing democracy,” said Jamie Bartlett from the British think tank Demos at a debate organised by the Open Society European Policy Institute on Monday (27 January).

Preliminary predictions by Brussels-based VoteWatch Europe, based on cu...

The EU vote and Europe's overlooked minorities
