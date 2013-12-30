Ad
Slovenian euro coins went into circulation in 2007 (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Slovenia: Bank tests treated as military secret

by Borut Mekina, Ljubljana,

Bank stress tests indicate that Slovenian lenders do not need a bailout, but private consultancies played a controversial role in the evaluation.

The test results, published last month and accompanied by positive statements from the Slovenian government, the Bank of Slovenia and the European Commission, say Slovenia can recapitalise its banking sector without international help.

But the role of financial consultancies, Oliver Wyman and Roland Berger, and auditors, Deloitte and Er...

