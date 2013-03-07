Ad
Romania and Bulgaria will have to wait longer for passport-free travel (Photo: adobemac)

Bulgaria and Romania to be denied passport-free travel

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU interior ministers are Thursday (7 March) set to defer a decision on Bulgaria and Romania accession to the passport free zone Schengen zone.

“I think it is clear that there will not be a vote or a decision at tomorrow’s council meeting,” said a EU presidency source on Wednesday.

Both countries fulfilled the technical requirements in 2011 to allow their citizens to join the 22 other passport free EU countries as well as Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

The ...

