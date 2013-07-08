EU arrest warrant needs urgent reform

The European Arrest Warrant (EAW), the "flagship" measure of EU judicial co-operation, has helped to catch people who exploit Europe’s open borders to flee justice.

But it does not always work as intended.

The challenge facing the EU institutions is how to address the shortcomings without undermining its effectiveness.

After years of calls for reform, the European Parliament, under the rapporteurship of British Liberal MEP Sarah Ludford, is about to do a legislative initia...