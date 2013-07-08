Ad
euobserver
Blind justice? The EAW works on the mistaken assumption that judicial standards are equal in EU states (Photo: Scott*)

EU arrest warrant needs urgent reform

Rule of Law
by Libby Clarke, LONDON,

The European Arrest Warrant (EAW), the "flagship" measure of EU judicial co-operation, has helped to catch people who exploit Europe’s open borders to flee justice.

But it does not always work as intended.

The challenge facing the EU institutions is how to address the shortcomings without undermining its effectiveness.

After years of calls for reform, the European Parliament, under the rapporteurship of British Liberal MEP Sarah Ludford, is about to do a legislative initia...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Blind justice? The EAW works on the mistaken assumption that judicial standards are equal in EU states (Photo: Scott*)

Rule of Law

