Ad
euobserver
The Bundestag is due to vote on the treaty establishing the permanent bailout fund (ESM) at 5pm Berlin time (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Merkel under pressure over summit deal

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision to help Italy and Spain by easing up the rules on the use of the bailout funds is already having a direct political fallout at home.

The opposition Social Democrats have called a special meeting of the Bundestag's budget committee to discuss the late night deal in Brussels to allow the bailout fund to directly fund banks and eventually buy up government debt.

Carsten Schneider, head of the budget committee, said the Chancellor needed to e...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Germany stays tough on eurobonds, opens up on Spain
The Bundestag is due to vote on the treaty establishing the permanent bailout fund (ESM) at 5pm Berlin time (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections