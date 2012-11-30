Ad
euobserver
Abbas called the UN text "the birth certificate" of the state of Palestine (Photo: United Nations Photo)

UN vote marks EU defeat for Israel

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Just one EU country - the Czech Republic - voted against Palestine's bid to become a UN "observer state" on Thursday (29 November).

Fourteen others - Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Portugal, Spain and Sweden - voted in favour. The rest, including Germany, until now a firm ally of Israel, abstained.

The result highlighted the EU's lack of unity on the conflict.

But it also marked a drain in sympathy for Israel ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.



EU & the World



