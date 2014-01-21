Erdogan uses EU stage to justify crackdown

Turkey’s Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Brussels on Tuesday (21 January) justified his crackdown on Turkish judges and said anonymous “groups” are trying to give him a bad name.
He spoke to media on his first visit to the EU capital in five years, on a trip to mark the recent restart of accession talks.
He said he respects the independece of the judiciary.
But he noted: “If the judiciary wants to use its power in a non-independent manner, then this could cause pro...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.