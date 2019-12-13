Leaders agree 2050 climate neutrality - without Poland

EU leaders claimed to have reached a solid agreement on achieving climate-neutrality by 2050 early on Friday morning (13 December), but Poland refused to endorse the target - meaning there was no unanimous consensus at the crucial EU summit for climate action.
"We have reached an agreement on climate change," said the new president of the Euro...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
