Summer of discontent in eastern Europe

From Bulgaria, to Serbia, Hungary, and up north to Poland and Belarus, the loosely defined area of eastern Europe is far from having a peaceful summer.
On the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, lockdown measures, and infection spikes, countries in the region have been engulfed in protests and riots over elections, corruption, and questionable government interventions.
Sparked by a decision to reinstate a curfew on Belgrade over the Covid-19 infections, last m...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
