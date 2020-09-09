Five Istanbul Convention myths - and why Poland is wrong

Myths about the Istanbul Convention have strengthened forces that want to withdraw from it altogether.
In recent weeks, we have seen worrying news that Poland is now planning to withdraw from the convention. There is an ongoing debate in Turkey which might lead to withdrawal.
These developments puts women's safety at high risk.
Four years ago, all EU membe...
Arba Kokalari is a Swedish MEP with the EPP group and lead rapporteur in the parliament for the Istanbul Convention.
