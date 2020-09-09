Ad
euobserver
Four years ago, all EU member states chose to sign the Istanbul Convention, which marked a milestone in combating violence against women and domestic violence (Photo: Grzegorz Żukowski)

Five Istanbul Convention myths - and why Poland is wrong

EU Political
Opinion
by Arba Kokalari, Brussels,

Myths about the Istanbul Convention have strengthened forces that want to withdraw from it altogether.

In recent weeks, we have seen worrying news that Poland is now planning to withdraw from the convention. There is an ongoing debate in Turkey which might lead to withdrawal.

These developments puts women's safety at high risk.

Four years ago, all EU membe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Arba Kokalari is a Swedish MEP with the EPP group and lead rapporteur in the parliament for the Istanbul Convention.

Related articles

Istanbul Convention: clearing away the fog of misconceptions
Six 'LGBTI-free' Polish cities left out of EU funding
EU threatens Polish funding over 'LGBTI-free' zones
Four years ago, all EU member states chose to sign the Istanbul Convention, which marked a milestone in combating violence against women and domestic violence (Photo: Grzegorz Żukowski)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Arba Kokalari is a Swedish MEP with the EPP group and lead rapporteur in the parliament for the Istanbul Convention.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections