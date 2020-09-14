Ad
euobserver
Europe's leaders Charles Michel (left) and Ursula von der Leyen (right) must make four priorities clear to Xi Jinping (top) (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Today must be start of a new EU-China relationship

EU & the World
Opinion
by Hilde Vautmans, Brussels,

Monday's (14 September) EU-China summit between China's leader Xi Jinping and the European trio of Angela Merkel, Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel must be the start of a new EU-China strategy based on reciprocity, sovereignty and a stronger commitment to defend universal freedoms and the rule of law.

For too long we have defined our relationship with China solely on trade, in which Europe mainly regarded China as an interesting export market and low-cost producer.

It is...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Hilde Vautmans MEP, from the Renew group, is the European Parliament's standing rapporteur on China.

Related articles

What should EU do when China and India lock horns?
EU prepares response to China over Hong Kong
Russia showed Turkey and China how to bully EU
Europe's leaders Charles Michel (left) and Ursula von der Leyen (right) must make four priorities clear to Xi Jinping (top) (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Hilde Vautmans MEP, from the Renew group, is the European Parliament's standing rapporteur on China.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections