Von der Leyen slammed for not revealing Pfizer CEO texts

The European Ombudsman has criticised the European Commission for its handling of a request for public access to text messages exchanged between president Ursula von der Leyen and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.
Journalist Alexander Fanta, of news site netzpolitik.org and a regular EUobserver writer had requested the messages in April 2021.
But, according to the ombudsman, inquiry c...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
