Nato and US say No to Putin's ultimatum

The US and Nato have formally rejected Russia's demands to withdraw Western forces from eastern Europe and abandon Ukraine.

"We cannot and will not compromise on the principles on which the security of our alliance and security in Europe and North America rest," Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday (26 January).

"This includes the right of each nation to choose its own security arrangements. Russia should refrain from coercive force posturing, aggressive rhe...