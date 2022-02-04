Only Poland, Luxembourg expected at China Olympics opening

Poland and Luxembourg were the only EU countries expected to send top VIPs to Beijing's Olympics, as Russia and China use the games to forge closer ties.

Polish president Andrzej Duda and Luxembourg's grand duke Henri were the only top-level EU guests scheduled to be at Friday's (4 February) Winter Olympics opening ceremony, the Chinese EU embassy confirmed.

Spokespeople for Duda and Henri did not reply to EUobserver when asked why they were going.

Publicly, only a handful...