Are nuclear and gas green? Depends if you ask EU or experts

One of the hottest political fights in the EU in the past few weeks has revolved around an impenetrable 414-page investment guide that shows investors what counts as 'green' economic activity.

The so-called EU Taxonomy for Sustainable Activities became law in July 2020.

But some rules, including the categorisation for nuclear and gas, were left to be decided later by the European Commission.

Predictably, it has since become bogged down by political infighting.

