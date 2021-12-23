EU proposes minimum corporate tax under global deal

The EU Commission proposed new legislation on Wednesday (22 December) to implement a global deal struck to set an effective global minimum tax rate for large companies.
The EU executive's proposal includes a common set of rules on putting into practice the globally-agreed 15 percent minimum tax rate for large companies - those with annual turnover above €750m and that have a parent or subsidiary company in the EU.
EU finance ministers will discuss the proposal already in January....
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
