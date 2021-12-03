Ad
euobserver
Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki (l) and Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán at a previous EU summit (Photo: Council of the European Union)

ECJ told to dismiss Poland and Hungary rule-of-law challenge

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU's highest court should dismiss a challenge by Poland and Hungary against a new tool aimed at suspending funds for member state governments that break the bloc's rule-of-law principles, an advisor to the court said on Thursday (2 December).

Advocate general Manuel Campos Sanchez-Bordona said in his opinion that the "court should dismiss the actions for annulment brought by Hungary and b...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

