ECJ told to dismiss Poland and Hungary rule-of-law challenge

The EU's highest court should dismiss a challenge by Poland and Hungary against a new tool aimed at suspending funds for member state governments that break the bloc's rule-of-law principles, an advisor to the court said on Thursday (2 December).
Advocate general Manuel Campos Sanchez-Bordona said in his opinion that the "court should dismiss the actions for annulment brought by Hungary and b...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
