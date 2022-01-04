Ad
Syrians in Denmark protesting against the measures (Photo: Jessica Daly)

MEPs to grill Denmark for pushing Syrians to EU states

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

MEPs are taking the EU-lead to hold Denmark to account for stripping Syrians of their residency permits, amid threats to return them to Syria.

After months of delay, a 13 January hearing is now likely to be held with Denmark's foreign and integration minister Mattias Tesfaye in the European Parliament's civil liberty committee.

The issue has seen hundreds of Syrians leaving Denmark to find refuge elsewhere in the EU - a figure that is much higher than previously thought, according...

This article is part of a wider investigation coordinated by Lighthouse Reports along with Germany's Der Spiegel, Dutch newspaper Trouw, Belgium's Knack and Le Vif magazines, Denmark's Information newspaper, Swedish newspaper Sydsvenskan, Syrian media Rozana Radio and Lighthouse Reports.

