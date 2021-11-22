MEPs focus on Belarus, digital rules This WEEK

MEPs are heading to Strasbourg for a plenary meeting even though Covid-19 infections are on the rise all over Europe, and governments are introducing restrictive measures again.
Some 200 lawmakers will stay away because of health safety concerns.
The debate over a successor for David Sassoli, the centre-left Italian president of the European Parliament will heat up next week.
The centre-right European People's Party ...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
