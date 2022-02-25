Russian banks, oil refineries to face EU freeze

Russian banks and oil refineries are to be hobbled by new EU sanctions in future, as civilian deaths mount in Ukraine.

Some 70 percent of Russian banks will be blocked from capital markets and Europe will ban exports of "unique" components needed by Russia's €24bn a year refinery sector in response to its invasion of Ukraine, EU leaders agreed at an emergency overnight summit in Brussels.

They spoke by video-link with Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelensky on Thursday, who has st...