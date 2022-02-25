Ad
euobserver
"It's a first answer. It's an initial response," French president Emmanuel Macron said of EU sanctions (Photo: consilium.eu)

Russian banks, oil refineries to face EU freeze

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russian banks and oil refineries are to be hobbled by new EU sanctions in future, as civilian deaths mount in Ukraine.

Some 70 percent of Russian banks will be blocked from capital markets and Europe will ban exports of "unique" components needed by Russia's €24bn a year refinery sector in response to its invasion of Ukraine, EU leaders agreed at an emergency overnight summit in Brussels.

They spoke by video-link with Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelensky on Thursday, who has st...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Ukrainians fleeing as aid groups scramble to offer support
What the Russia conflict might mean for gas prices
How EU can prepare for a Ukrainian refugee crisis
"It's a first answer. It's an initial response," French president Emmanuel Macron said of EU sanctions (Photo: consilium.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections