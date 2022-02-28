Ad
euobserver
EU home affairs commissioner Johansson (r) at Romania's border with Ukraine (Photo: European Union, 2022)

EU protection for all nationalities fleeing Ukraine, say MEPs

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Pressure is mounting on EU authorities to offer equal protection both to Ukrainians and to other nationalities fleeing the Russian onslaught.

The UN refugee agency estimated that some 500,000 people had left Ukraine as of Monday afternoon (28 February) — but there are questions about whether non-Europeans also seeking refuge are getting fair treatment.

Concerned European lawmakers were expected to ask the European Commission, the EU executive, to make a proposal that offers ever...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Solidarity with Ukraine refugees, but there may be limits
Ukrainians arriving in EU could get extended right to stay
Belarus seen preparing attack amid fears of nuclear escalation
EU home affairs commissioner Johansson (r) at Romania's border with Ukraine (Photo: European Union, 2022)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections