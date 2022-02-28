EU protection for all nationalities fleeing Ukraine, say MEPs

Pressure is mounting on EU authorities to offer equal protection both to Ukrainians and to other nationalities fleeing the Russian onslaught.
The UN refugee agency estimated that some 500,000 people had left Ukraine as of Monday afternoon (28 February) — but there are questions about whether non-Europeans also seeking refuge are getting fair treatment.
Concerned European lawmakers were expected to ask the European Commission, the EU executive, to make a proposal that offers ever...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.