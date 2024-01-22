Ad
euobserver
Thousands of Spaniards call for Gaza ceasefire in Santander, Spain (Photo: RESCOP)

Feature

Suspend arms trade to Israel, campaigners told Spain

EU & the World
EU Political
by Bianca Carrera, Barcelona,
Thousands of Spaniards call for Gaza ceasefire in Santander, Spain (Photo: RESCOP)

Spain faces criticism for buying and supplying weapons to Israel while publicly condemning its military operation in Gaza, with thousands of demonstrators set to take to the streets of over 100 Spanish cities on Saturday (20 January) to "stop the arms trade with Israel"

Following last week's legal hearings in the International Court of Justice's into the accusations of 'genocidal intent' brought against Israel by South Africa, protesters have demanded more political action from the Span...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalFeature

Author Bio

Bianca Carrera is a freelance writer and analyst specialising in the Middle Eastern and North Africa, environmental matters, and migration at Sciences Po Paris. She has written for The New Arab, Al Jazeera, Oxfam Intermón, elDiario.es, and others.

Related articles

Seven ways Gaza conflict gets misreported in Europe
Ex-UK envoy to Yemen: Houthis using Gaza to mask own agenda
Understanding EU's silence on ICJ Gaza 'genocide' case
German rebuff of Gaza 'genocide' case also has roots in Namibia
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections