Suspend arms trade to Israel, campaigners told Spain

Spain faces criticism for buying and supplying weapons to Israel while publicly condemning its military operation in Gaza, with thousands of demonstrators set to take to the streets of over 100 Spanish cities on Saturday (20 January) to "stop the arms trade with Israel"
Following last week's legal hearings in the International Court of Justice's into the accusations of 'genocidal intent' brought against Israel by South Africa, protesters have demanded more political action from the Span...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Bianca Carrera is a freelance writer and analyst specialising in the Middle Eastern and North Africa, environmental matters, and migration at Sciences Po Paris. She has written for The New Arab, Al Jazeera, Oxfam Intermón, elDiario.es, and others.