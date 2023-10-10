Ad
euobserver
Gaza City under bombardment. During the last 15 years of the conflict, 95.4 percent of total deaths have been Palestinians, according to the OCHA (Photo: Screengrab/Al-Jazeera)

Analysis

MEPs and NGOs decry EU 'double standard' after Hamas attack

EU & the World
by Bianca Carrera, Cairo,

EU leaders were quick to react to the weekend's unexpected attack by Hamas from Gaza on Saturday (7 October) — with Israeli flags waved in Brussels as European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen affirmed that "the European Union stands with Israel", and that the brutality of the Hamas incursion left them "breathless".

Many national leaders, plus European may...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldAnalysis

Author Bio

Bianca Carrera is a freelance writer and analyst specialising in the Middle Eastern and North Africa, environmental matters, and migration at Sciences Po Paris. She has written for The New Arab, Al Jazeera, Oxfam Intermón, elDiario.es, and others.

Related articles

EU halts Palestine aid as Israel cuts Gaza off
'Breathless' EU backs Israel after hundreds killed
Israel: Is revenge the right answer?
Gaza City under bombardment. During the last 15 years of the conflict, 95.4 percent of total deaths have been Palestinians, according to the OCHA (Photo: Screengrab/Al-Jazeera)

Tags

EU & the WorldAnalysis

Author Bio

Bianca Carrera is a freelance writer and analyst specialising in the Middle Eastern and North Africa, environmental matters, and migration at Sciences Po Paris. She has written for The New Arab, Al Jazeera, Oxfam Intermón, elDiario.es, and others.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections