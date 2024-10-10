Ad
euobserver
Ukrainian prime minister Volodmyr Zelensky (l), with British prime minister Keir Starmer (c), and Nato secretary general Mark Rutte in London on Thursday (Photo: nato.int)

'No, no, no' on firing UK missiles into Russia by Ukraine

Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The UK still isn't letting Ukraine fire long-range missiles into Russia, despite bad news for Kyiv on the battlefield. 

Nato chief Mark Rutte said "no, no, no, there's no change on that" in London on Thursday (10 October) after meeting British prime minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelensky. 

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Ukraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

New Mr Nato: Loud on Russia, silent on Lebanon
The 100,000 pages of Ukraine EU accession problems
Western missiles and Ukraine: Don't poke the Russian bear?
Ukrainian prime minister Volodmyr Zelensky (l), with British prime minister Keir Starmer (c), and Nato secretary general Mark Rutte in London on Thursday (Photo: nato.int)

Tags

Ukraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections