'No, no, no' on firing UK missiles into Russia by Ukraine

The UK still isn't letting Ukraine fire long-range missiles into Russia, despite bad news for Kyiv on the battlefield.
Nato chief Mark Rutte said "no, no, no, there's no change on that" in London on Thursday (10 October) after meeting British prime minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelensky.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.