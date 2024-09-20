Von der Leyen visits Kyiv, pledges €35bn loan

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen visited Kyiv on Friday (20 September) to announce a €35bn EU loan for Ukraine. This is part of a broader G7 initiative to raise $50bn [€45bn], leveraging future profits from frozen Russian state assets.
"Relentless Russian attacks means Ukraine needs continued EU support," said von der Leyen on social media. ...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
